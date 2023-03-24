First Alert Forecast: Wet weather continues tonight

BALTIMORE -- Rain chances are expected to persist overnight under cloudy skies across the region.

Low temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s. The area will likely continue to experience cloudy skies and chances of showers through Saturday. However, the chances of rain will decrease by afternoon and evening.

High temperatures are expected to occur after dark on Saturday, as temperatures during the day will remain in the 40s and 50s and rise to around 60 by late Saturday evening.

On Sunday, sunny skies will return and it will be a beautiful afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s.

On Monday afternoon and early Tuesday, the area may experience more clouds and a slight chance of showers, with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 50s on Monday and near 60 on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Late in the week, rain chances will return to the area, although temperatures are expected to remain mild through next weekend.