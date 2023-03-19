First Alert Forecast: Sunny & mild start to Spring

BALTIMORE -- It will turn chilly tonight following a sunny and cool Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows are predicted to be in the mid to upper 20s across the region.

The first day of spring, Monday, will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will rise significantly on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

By Tuesday night, clouds will increase, and Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening. The chance of rain will continue off and on throughout the week with high temperatures in the 60s for most areas through Friday.

Although Saturday may see a chance of rain, the rest of the weekend is expected to be dry with mild temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs in the 60s.

Above-average temperatures will continue into next week, with highs around 60 on Monday and Tuesday, accompanied by a continuing chance of showers.