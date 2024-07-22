Unsettled weather continues through Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A very unsettled weather pattern will continue across the area throughout most of this week with periodic chances for showers and storms, and partly to mostly cloudy skies each day.

Aside from the beneficial rainfall, the other positive is that it will not be nearly as hot as it was last week. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky with a continuation of chances for showers and storms, although the coverage should diminish after sunset through late tonight.

Another wave of low pressure will approach the area from the southwest on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will develop by late morning and early afternoon, spreading across the region through the second half of the day. High temperatures before the rain arrives should top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Chances for showers and storms will continue on Wednesday, with the focus this time on areas south of Baltimore, particularly Southern Maryland and portions of the lower Eastern Shore. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s for most areas.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected on Thursday, and this should be the final round this week as a cold front pushes through the region. High temperatures on Thursday will again reach the upper 80s.

By Friday, we begin to dry out across the area, and that should last through the weekend. The humidity will be much lower, particularly later in the day Friday into Friday night, with a continuation into Saturday. High temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 80s, and highs will be around 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Lows at night will drop into the 60s and lower 70s with noticeably lower humidity.

We should remain dry through the first part of next week, but there are indications that the next chances for rain will begin creeping in as early as late Monday. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Monday afternoon with an increase in humidity.

4o