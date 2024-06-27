Heat, humidity and storm chances return this weekend

BALTIMORE -- We saw a beautiful Thursday afternoon in the wake of last night's showers, storms, and a cold front that moved through the region. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures falling into the 60s for most areas, although a few spots near the Pennsylvania border may drop into the upper 50s.

Friday should be another pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and continued low humidity. High temperatures on Friday will top out in the lower to middle 80s. A warm front will begin pushing northward toward the area Friday night through Saturday. This will bring humidity levels back up to tropical levels, and it will be noticeably sticky as we enter the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday afternoon with a chance for showers and storms. The environment will be favorable for severe weather with any storm that develops. The greatest threats from any severe storms will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. There's a chance we could see some isolated storms developing along the warm front, with upper-level energy moving in from the west across western Maryland later in the day Saturday.

That upper-level energy will get closer to I-95 by Saturday night, increasing the chances for storms toward the Baltimore area by that time. Needless to say, you will need to be weather-aware this weekend due to the chance for severe storms.

The front will push through the area during the day Sunday, and there may be another chance for strong to severe storms, particularly east of I-95. High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values over 100 degrees, especially ahead of the cold front across the Eastern Shore and southern Maryland.

A drop in humidity will return to start next week, with Monday and Tuesday seeing mostly sunny skies, comfortable nights, and warm afternoons. Highs will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will start creeping back up Wednesday into Thursday, with chances for showers and storms just in time for the Fourth of July.