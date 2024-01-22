Abortion rights advocates launch 'Vote Yes' campaign as Maryland ahead of vote on new amendment

Abortion rights advocates launch 'Vote Yes' campaign as Maryland ahead of vote on new amendment

Abortion rights advocates launch 'Vote Yes' campaign as Maryland ahead of vote on new amendment

BALTIMORE – Abortion rights supporters Monday kicked off their campaign to "Vote Yes" on November's ballot referendum to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution.

"We can't take anything for granted when it comes to reproductive health care," Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said Monday. "We don't just need to win. We need to send a message."

Monday marked the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, a case overturned in 2022. Since then the issue of abortion rights has gone to voters in several states with mixed results. Fourteen states banned the procedure outright, but similar bans failed with voters in Ohio, Kansas, and Kentucky.

"In the next year ahead, we'll be in 16 states. We're coming to a state near you, folks," Jeanne Mancini, President of "March for Life," said Friday at a rally in Washington, DC.

Mary Margaret Pearce attended Monday's rally Monday in Annapolis while she was 39 weeks pregnant.

"Even myself, right now, I'm excited. I'm expecting my first child, but I could have a medical reason pop up with my pregnancy and need to make that difficult choice," Pearce said. "I could go into labor literally at any moment, but wanted to be here today."

Gov. Wes Moore has shown support for the effort to approve the amendment. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore spoke at Monday's rally.

"There are too many people who want to roll back the clock on our rights," Dawn Moore said.

Several groups oppose November's ballot amendment, including the Maryland family Institute.

"This amendment threatens parental rights. We think it harms women and children and we believe it's unnecessary," Jeffrey Trimbath, President of Maryland Family Institute, said. "Even those who describe themselves as 'pro-choice', a large percentage of them want some form of restriction or regulation on abortion."

In a letter to voters this month, the Maryland Family Institute urged voters to reject the amendment, saying it would "cement Maryland's abortion laws, which are already some of the most extreme in the country."