Anne Arundel County Council considers bill that would remove shopping bag fee

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY -- During a meeting Monday, the Anne Arundel County Council will discuss a bill that would remove a 10-cent fee for shopping bags.

The "Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act" went into effect in January 2024 and prohibited retailers across the county from providing plastic bags to customers. The law required that retailers provide paper or reusable bags instead.

In February 2024, a provision of the bill went into effect, requiring that retailers charge 10 cents per paper bag. It also allows retailers to provide free reusable bags between April 22 and April 30 in honor of Earth Day and for any 10-day period established by the retailer.

Restaurants and pharmacies are exempt from the requirement.

The bill being discussed Monday would roll back several parts of the Bring Your Own Bag Act, removing the requirement to charge for plastic bags, and removing the requirement that retailers provide free reusable bags during certain dates.

The bill would also remove any penalties retailers could face for not collecting the bag fee.

The bill was introduced on November 4 by Councilmembers Shannon Leadbetter, Amanda Fiedler and Nathan Volke. The councilmembers said the bill is related to public safety.

According to council officials, ending the bag fee would not impact the county's finances as it does not receive revenue from the fees.

During Monday's meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on the bill.

Residents can sign up to speak at the meeting by 3 p.m. Monday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.