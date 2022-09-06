Maryland apprenticeship program hits new milestone, Hogan says

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that more than 12,000 registered apprentices were enrolled in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—a milestone figure that he said exceeded the number of registered apprentices in the past.

There are 182 active apprenticeship earning and learning programs in Maryland that focus on workforce development, according to state staff.

These programs have partnered with 3, 879 employers, state staff said.

They provide on-the-job training and classroom instructions that allow participants to earn while they learn, according to state staff.

State staff touted the types of successes the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program has had in the past.

Over the past nearly eight years, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program has:

Created a total of 127 new Registered Apprenticeship programs and attracted more apprentices to enroll in these programs than ever before;

Introduced Registered Apprenticeships to new industries such as automotive, cybersecurity, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing, while also adding apprenticeship opportunities for 89 occupations not previously available through the apprenticeship model in the state;

Achieved significant milestones for Registered Apprenticeships both in the state and country, further cementing Maryland as a national leader;

Created a highly successful youth apprenticeship initiative that serves as a direct on-ramp for high school students to enter into apprenticeship opportunities; and

Expanded capacity and developed highly innovative practices to ensure the continued growth of this critical program in the future.