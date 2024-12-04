Anne Arundel County library launches Chromebook lending program at Brooklyn Park branch

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) is launching its Chromebook lending program Wednesday at its Brooklyn Park branch, officials said in a statement.

Starting Wednesday, Brooklyn Park Library customers will be able to check out one of 56 Chromebook kits equipped with a hotspot for up to 12 weeks.

AACPL officials said the program was created with the goal of bridging the digital divide in the community.

The library first started offering Chromebooks and hotspots for checkout in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time visitors were able to borrow a computer from the AACPL to take home.

At the time, only 50 kits were available, and they could be checked out for seven days at a time.

On Wednesday, AACPL officials said customers have checked out more than 470 hotspots and over 300 Chromebooks in the last six months.

There are currently about 200 customers on the waitlist for a hotspot and 110 customers waiting for a Chromebook, according to officials.

The Chromebook lending program is funded by Wellpoint, T-Mobile and the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation, officials said.