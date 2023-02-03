Maryland AG's oversight team opens investigation into Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has opened an investigation into a shooting involving a Baltimore County Police officer, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road on Tuesday.

That's when a man allegedly used his vehicle to strike a detective's car, according to authorities.

The collision occurred in part because detectives were attempting to "perform a vehicle block and pin the SUV in order to apprehend the driver," according to state officials.

"Detectives then exited their vehicles and approached the SUV when the driver maneuvered out of the block, striking an unmarked police vehicle," state officials said. "Detective J. Trenary discharges his firearm, striking the driver."

The man continued to drive until he hit a civilian's car, according to authorities.

Baltimore County officers had been attempting to arrest the man and a woman at the time of the incident, police said.

The man sustained life-threatening wounds and is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to authorities.

It is unclear why officers wanted to arrest the man and woman. State investigators noted that they had multiple outstanding warrants.

Investigators did not identify the man.

Trenary has worked for the Baltimore County Police Department for 16 years, according to state officials.

Investigators noted that body-worn camera footage of the shooting might not be available because detectives "assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Support Team are not equipped with body-worn cameras, and the involved police vehicles are not equipped with dashboard cameras."