Suspect in critical condition after being shot by police at Royal Farms in White Marsh

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after being shot by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, police said.

Officers were attempting to arrest two wanted suspects - a man and a woman - around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road when the suspect's vehicle allegedly struck a detective's car, according to police.

After the collision, a detective opened fire striking the man, according to Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart.

The suspect continued to drive until they struck a civilian's car, which is when the two were taken into custody, police said. It is unclear what they were wanted for.

"We didn't see the shooting or nothing, but it was very hectic around here," Baltimore County resident Manoli Protopapas said.

No officers were injured.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway, police said.

"No officer was injured during this incident," Stewart said. "The shooting itself is being investigated by detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau."

The suspect's wrecked Kia stayed on the road as police investigated for hours, shutting down portions of the intersection and some surrounding roads.

"I mean, this area is real peace and quiet, there's not no trouble here, never," Protopapas said.