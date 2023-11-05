Mark's Take: Baltimore Ravens put league on notice after one-sided win over Seahawks

BALTIMORE - The Ravens are on a roll.

They added to their four-game winning streak with a dominating performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Ravens are building a resume that continues to elevate them from a good team to first place to a Super Bowl contender.

And what they did to the Seahawks on Sunday, winning 37-3, has the league buzzing that the Ravens may be the NFL's best.

They left little doubt about that with their smothering defense against the Seahawks.

"I think we showed how dominant we can be in this league," safety Geno Stone said. "I feel like we need to show that each week and never let up no matter who the opponent is."

The Ravens sacked the quarterback four times and held the Seahawks without a touchdown for the first time this season.

The Ravens had no problem reaching the endzone.

Gus Edwards got over the goal line twice in the second. It was 17-3 at halftime and Seattle never challenged.

They added two more touchdowns in the second half. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell broke free for a 40-yard touchdown dash to the endzone, the first of his NFL career. He also had 138 rushing yards.

And with quarterback Lamar Jackson resting on the sideline, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr., his first as a Raven.

"We got guys who are hungry on our team," Jackson said. "Young guys, vets, guys just want to win. Like I said, early this season, we got something we're chasing and it takes playing Ravens football each and every week."

The Ravens feel there's much more good to come.

They play host to the Cleveland Browns (5-3) next Sunday in an AFC North clash.

"We talk about dominating and that's something we really kind of lean on each other for and we mean it," linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. "We don't just try to go out there and win, we try to dominate and show. We try to be the best defense in the country."

The Ravens' 7-2 record is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for best in the AFC.

"We do it in practice and we believe it's going to bleed out in the game and it does," defensive lineman Justin Madubuike said. "No surprises, we know who we are and hopefully the league knows now who we are."