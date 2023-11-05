Baltimore Ravens defense dominates in 37-3 win over Seattle Seahawks

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens defense dominated Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens forced two turnovers and had four sacks in their 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Safety Geno Stone added to his league-leading interceptions, nabbing his sixth of the season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tweaked his ankle in the game, passed for 187 yards and gained another 60 on the ground.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught his first Ravens touchdown, and rookie running back Keaton Mitchell had 138 rushing yards and his first career touchdown run.

Gus Edwards added two touchdown runs.

Kicker Justin Tucker was 3-for-3 in field goals.

The Ravens (7-2) return home next week to play the Cleveland Browns (5-3).