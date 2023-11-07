Watch CBS News
Marilyn Mosby's deductions for travel business in spotlight; court makes records public during trial

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Marilyn Mosby was back in the courtroom Tuesday as her lawyer cross-examined the FBI's forensic accountant Jenna Bender. It followed extensive testimony about the former Baltimore City state's attorney's finances.

The government alleges Mosby committed perjury when she took COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account. Prosecutors said she had no adverse impact from the pandemic that would legally allow such withdrawals.

She used the money for down payments on two vacation homes in Florida. 

Mosby claimed she was allowed to take the withdrawals because she lost money in her travel business, Mahogany Elite. But prosecutors said the business was not operational and did not have a single client. 

The court made public the exhibits the government presented in court, which include financial documents related to Mahogany Elite and various expenses Mosby claimed as deductions for the business. You can see the documents here.

The court also played recordings of Mosby with customer service representatives of her retirement plan as she asked about taking out money to buy homes. 

The government may conclude its case on Tuesday. 

Mosby is expected to testify in her own defense. Another potential witness is Zy Richardson, Mosby's former communications director, who helped her coordinate a media response to questions about her travel business. 

Mosby served two terms as state's attorney before losing her re-election and leaving office in early January 2023.

Leaving court Monday, Mosby told reporters she was "blessed." 

WJZ will continue to provide updates on the ongoing trial. 

