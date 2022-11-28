Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

Two killed in crash in North Baltimore

Two killed in crash in North Baltimore

Two killed in crash in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.

Officers responded to the wreck in the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.

#BREAKING On the scene of a fatal car crash. @BCFDL734 reports two people have died.



This is W. Northern Pkway & Greenhaven Dr. The road is closed. @wjz pic.twitter.com/KlrVYaRBtF — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) November 27, 2022

A 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police.

Members of the Baltimore City Police Crash Team are investigating.