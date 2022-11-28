Watch CBS News
Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.

Officers responded to the wreck in the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.

A 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police.

Members of the Baltimore City Police Crash Team are investigating.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 4:02 PM

