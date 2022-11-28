Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.
Officers responded to the wreck in the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.
A 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police.
Members of the Baltimore City Police Crash Team are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.