Man who dragged Baltimore officer with car in 2022 given maximum 10-year sentence

BALTIMORE -- A man who dragged a Baltimore police officer two blocks with a car during a traffic stop in 2022 was given the maximum 10-year prison sentence, the Maryland Attorney's General Office said.

Joseph Black was convicted of second-degree assault during a re-trial on June 6.

Black dragged police Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg with a vehicle in Park Heights in June 2022. Ramberg suffered serious injuries.

A mistrial in the case was declared in December 2023 following a hung jury.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates pursued the charges that the jury was hung on, given the overwhelming evidence in the case and the defendant's egregious actions captured on video," according to the Attorney General's Office.

"I applaud Felony Division Chief Twila Driggins for doing everything she can to achieve justice for Sgt. Ramberg, whose life is forever changed by the injuries he sustained as a direct result of this defendant's violent and reckless actions," Bates said. "Our dedicated police officers put their lives at risk every single day for the sake of our city. It is the privilege of this office to fight for justice on their behalf."

Ramberg noticed a gun on the floor of the car during a traffic stop on the evening of June 28, 2022, according to police.

When Ramberg told Black to get out of the car, Black drove the vehicle with Ramberg hanging on the inside of the driver-side door for approximately two blocks, police said.

Ramberg was forcibly dislodged from the vehicle after the driver crossed over the double yellow line and side-swiped a parked car, according to police.

Ramberg suffered several broken bones and a head wound.