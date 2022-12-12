Watch CBS News
Man who died in Royal Farms double shooting identified

BALTIMORE — Police have identified the man who died in a Royal Farms double shooting last Thursday.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a shooting at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue, where they found 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head and leg. He was transported to Shock Trauma, and is expected to survive his injuries. 

Corey Parker, 31, was also shot, and walked in to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead. 

An investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call  410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 10:49 AM

