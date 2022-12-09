Man dies in hospital after Royal Farms double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a double shooting Thursday night at a South Baltimore gas station, police said.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a shooting at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head and leg. He was transported to Shock Trauma.

Police initially said the 24-year-old died, but now say he is expected to survive his injuries.

A 31-year-old man was also shot and walked in to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Note: An earlier version of this story said both men died in the shooting, based on initial reports.