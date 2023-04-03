Man wanted for alleged role in quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for assistance in locating 48-year-old Marvelle Worsley, who they believe shot four people in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, April 1.

Marvelle Antonio Worsley, 41 Baltimore Police Department

Officials said Worsley shot and killed 69-year-old Darlene Briscoe, 49-year-old Charles Murray, 41-year-old Girard Smith and critically injured a 31-year-old female, who is in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Worsley is asked not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Instead, individuals are asked to call 911 or contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.