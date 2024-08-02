Police-involved shooting at Frederick Super 8 Motel sends 1 man to hospital

FREDERICK - The Frederick County Sheriff's office was on the scene Friday morning of a shooting involving one of their deputies.

Officials responded to the area of the Super 8 Motel on Monocacy Boulevard for a call just before midnight Thursday. The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. Friday morning.

At this time, police have not said what lead up to the shooting or why the agency was called to the location initially.

A spokesperson with the department said a man was shot and transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

There were no law enforcement officers or anyone else injured during the incident, officials say.

Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues.