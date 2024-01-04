Man shot, killed outside Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Wednesday night near Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater, police said.

Officers responded around midnight to the unit block of North Eutaw Street, where the main entrance to the theater is located, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.