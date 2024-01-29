Man shot in face, two persons of interest apprehended near Lexington Market

BALTIMORE - A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the face Monday afternoon near Baltimore's Lexington Market.

Officers heard gunfire coming from the 300 block of Lexington Street, police said. That's where they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.

Two persons of interest were apprehended running away toward Lexington and Howard streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.