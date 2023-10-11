New Video: Baltimore Police release footage of suspect in mass shooting near Lexington Market

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who shot five people near Lexington Market in Downtown Baltimore on May 26.

The shooting unfolded near the 200 block of North Eutaw Street around 3:30 p.m., according to authorities.

That's when officers heard gunfire in the area of the market and soon after found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Moments later, they learned that a fifth person had walked into a local hospital in search of medical assistance. That person had been shot in the hand, according to authorities.

The gunshot victims were 38, 41, 55, 58, and 63. Only one of them was the intended victim, police said.

Central District detectives are looking to identify a suspect in a non-fatal shooting that took place on May 26, 2023, around 3:30 p.m. near 200 N Eutaw St.



$4K reward

— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 11, 2023

The shooter and the intended victim had gotten into a verbal altercation prior to the shooting, according to authorities.

Video footage shows that someone in a convenience store handed the shooter a weapon. He then went running down the street with it and shot the intended victim, police said.

The other four people were injured when the man started firing the weapon. Video shows that the shooter was about to run off but circled back and fired additional bullets at the intended victim after that person had begun to get up, according to authorities.

After that, the video footage shows the shooter fleeing from the area.

Then-Police Chief Michael Harrison described the shooting as "brazen."

"They are not afraid of arrest and jail, and they are not afraid of dying," he said. "And when you have people like that, they will commit very, very violent and brazen acts. It speaks to the culture that we are all working to change."

Commissioner asks for public to come forward with tips…more on accountability after 5 shot on Saratoga Street. — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 26, 2023

There is a $4,000 reward through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland for any information that leads to an arrest.

Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Central District 410-396-2411.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.