Man shot by Baltimore County detective in January dies from injuries, attorney general says

Man shot by Baltimore County detective in January dies from injuries, attorney general says

Man shot by Baltimore County detective in January dies from injuries, attorney general says

BALTIMORE -- A man who was shot by a Baltimore County police detective in White Marsh on Jan. 31 died Friday, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The Independent Investigation Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney general was notified of the man's death on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the office.

The identity of the man has not been made public but will be available at a later time, the office said.

The detective who shot the man has been identified as J. Trenary.

The shooting happened when officers were attempting to arrest two wanted suspects—a man and a woman—around 6 a.m. that day.

It happened at a Royal Farms near the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebenezer Road when the suspect's SUV allegedly struck a detective's car, according to police.

After the collision, a detective fired his weapon, striking the man, according to Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart.

The suspects continued to drive until their SUV struck a civilian's car, which is when they were taken into custody, police said. It is unclear what they were wanted for.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect's wrecked Kia stayed on the road for hours as police conducted their investigation.

The Independent Investigation Division of the attorney general's office is tasked with investigating every incident where an officer kills an individual in Maryland.

Detectives assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Support Team are not equipped with body-worn cameras, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Additionally, the police vehicles involved in the deadly incident were not equipped with dashboard cameras, the office said.