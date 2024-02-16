Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Baltimore County volunteer firefighter

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the murder of a Baltimore County volunteer firefighter in 2017, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said Friday.

Daniel Greene was arrested in December 2017 in connection to the death of Jon Hickey. 

Baltimore Police found Hickey shot in the head in his Upper Fells Point home.

A jury convicted Greene in June 2023 on first-degree murder, home invasion and other firearms charges.  

