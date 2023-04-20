Man sentenced for injuring bicyclists while driving through Fells Point in 2020

BALTIMORE -- A man who purposely used his truck to strike four bicyclists in South Baltimore will spend the next eight years in a cell.

Brian Adams received that sentence on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in Fells Point in August 2020.

Adams was 32 years old at the time of the collision. He was behind the wheel of a red pickup truck when it happened.

One of the four victims said Adams hit a bicyclist near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Chester Street before taking off.

The other bicyclists followed his truck and tried to tap on the window to let him know what had happened.

That's when Adams took off again—hitting three other people and two cars.

All four of the injured individuals survived, but they had to go to the hospital to receive treatment for their serious injuries.

Adams was eventually found and arrested in York, Pennsylvania.

Adams was arrested by members of the BPD's Warrant Task Force and the U.S. Marshals' Task Force in the 2800 block of Woodmont Drive in York.