Police investigate shooting that killed a man in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore that killed a 31-year-old man on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeast part of town responded to the Harford Road corridor for reports of gunfire. around 8:40 a.m., police said.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and arm in the 2900 block of Chesley Avenue, according to authorities.

Police initially said in a press statement that the man had been "transported to area hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries."

He was later pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview, according to authorities.

Additionally, police initially said a 30-year-old woman was shot and her condition was unknown.

Hours later, police determined that the woman had not been shot at all.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.