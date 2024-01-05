Man sentenced for 2023 shooting that killed 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison in East Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Friday evening news update (1/5/2024)

BALTIMORE - A man was sentenced to 60 years, suspending all but 20 years, in prison for a double shooting that killed 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison on New Year's Day in 2023.

Andre Bailey, 27, pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office confirmed.

Around 3:30 a.m., on January 1, 2023, Garrison was shot in the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Around the same time, a man showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrison was the first homicide victim of 2023.

On January 20, 2023, Bailey was arrested in Harford County.

According to court documents, investigators recovered 31 9 mm cartridge cases, one live round, blood, clothing, pizza crust and a cigarette from the scene.

Police said later that week, a witness identified the shooter as Bailey.