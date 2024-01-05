Watch CBS News
Local News

Man sentenced for 2023 shooting that killed 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison in East Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Friday evening news update (1/5/2024)
Vic Carter has your Friday evening news update (1/5/2024) 01:38

BALTIMORE - A man was sentenced to 60 years, suspending all but 20 years, in prison for a double shooting that killed 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison on New Year's Day in 2023.

Andre Bailey, 27, pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office confirmed.

Around 3:30 a.m., on January 1, 2023, Garrison was shot in the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Around the same time, a man showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrison was the first homicide victim of 2023.

On January 20, 2023, Bailey was arrested in Harford County.

According to court documents, investigators recovered 31 9 mm cartridge cases, one live round, blood, clothing, pizza crust and a cigarette from the scene.

Police said later that week, a witness identified the shooter as Bailey.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 7:11 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.