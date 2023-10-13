Man pleads guilty to burning down Reisterstown Advance Auto Parts, where he worked

BALTIMORE -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to arson charges for burning his workplace in Reisterstown to the ground, costing millions in damages and nearly costing a firefighter their life.

Elijah Morgan, 20, faced first-degree arson charges for allegedly setting a three-alarm fire to the store on Reisterstown Road in July. If convicted, he could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Documents obtained by WJZ say Morgan was an employee at the store and that he allegedly set the fire the night of July 18 because he was angry.

Mayday, a distress signal, was called when a firefighter had the roof collapse on him. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The store was demolished the day after the massive fire. The damage was estimated at $5 million.

Morgan's sentencing is set for next month, according to court records.