Firefighter injured in arson at Reisterstown Advance Auto Parts, suspect in custody

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested after a firefighter was injured in what officials are calling an arson at an Advance Auto Parts store Tuesday evening in Reisterstown.

Mayday, a distress signal, was called at 9:44 p.m. at the Advance Auto Parts store in a shopping plaza in the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road, where a three-alarm fire raged.

The firefighter, a lieutenant, was injured after part of the ceiling fell on them while battling the fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials said the firefighter was removed from the fire and treated with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

The latest from #baltimore county fire: 3 alarm fire at Advanced Auto Parts. A mayday was called at 9:44PM. One firefighter has been removed and is being evaluated with non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters working exterior operations only @wjz pic.twitter.com/AecrhoVu3D — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) July 19, 2023

Units stayed on the scene through early Wednesday morning putting out hot spots, but the building was deemed a total loss. Fire officials said.

UPDATE: Firefighters have stopped spraying water and it appears hot spots may now be out. pic.twitter.com/Jmbi4HopMn — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) July 19, 2023

Baltimore County Police said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. -- minutes before the fire was reported -- to an armed robbery at a nearby Royal Farms. The suspect, who allegedly had a handgun, took money before taking off on foot, police said.

Police have not said if the two incidents might be connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.