Man killed in construction zone crash with child in car in Carroll County

BALTIMORE - A Carroll County man was killed in a crash with his 7-year-old son in the vehicle Friday night, according to state troopers.

Troopers said 41-year-old Geoffrey Brittingham, from Hampstead, failed to stop and smashed into the back of an excavator and a dump truck in a construction zone at the North Branch Patapsco River bridge replacement project in Westminster.

Brittingham died at the scene and the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The long-term construction zone was inactive at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported, troopers said.

Police remind motorists the MD 91 bridge will be closed for an extended period. The detour route uses MD 30 and MD 140.

The Maryland State Police Crash team is investigating.