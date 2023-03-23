Watch CBS News
Man killed, five injured, including teens in West Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died and five people, including teenagers, were injured in a mass shooting overnight in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly after midnight Thursday to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a 15-year-old by, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining victims were rushed to area hospitals, where the 24-year-old man is in critical condition, police said. 

The remaining victims are in stable condition. 

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 7:34 AM

