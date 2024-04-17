Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found guilty of murder in shooting of former Morgan State basketball player

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday morning news roundup 4/17/2024
Your Wednesday morning news roundup 4/17/2024 01:48

BALTIMORE -- A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of a former Morgan State University basketball player, prosecutors announced Wednesday. 

Kenneth Davis, 32, allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Tracey Elizabeth Carrington as she was leaving a bar on Sept. 6, 2018, according to authorities. Police said it was a targeted shooting, but the motive wasn't immediately clear. 

Carrington was shot multiple times while getting into her vehicle on Overlea Avenue after she left the bar in the 6900 block of Belair Road. 

kenneth-davis.jpg

Davis was charged with Carrington's murder in 2023

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 8:59 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.