Man found guilty of murder in shooting of former Morgan State basketball player

BALTIMORE -- A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of a former Morgan State University basketball player, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Kenneth Davis, 32, allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Tracey Elizabeth Carrington as she was leaving a bar on Sept. 6, 2018, according to authorities. Police said it was a targeted shooting, but the motive wasn't immediately clear.

Carrington was shot multiple times while getting into her vehicle on Overlea Avenue after she left the bar in the 6900 block of Belair Road.

Davis was charged with Carrington's murder in 2023