Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested for allegedly killing former Morgan State basketball player in 2018

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a woman as she was leaving a bar on Sept. 6, 2018, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police said on Wednesday that detectives had charged Kenneth Davis with the murder of Tracey Elizabeth Carrington, a former Morgan State University basketball player.

Carrington was shot multiple times while getting into her vehicle on Overlea Avenue after she left a bar in the 6900 block of Belair Road. 

Carrington, who was 25 years old at the time that she was fatally shot, had reportedly witnessed a double homicide, according to local attorney Warren Brown.

Brown told The Baltimore Sun that Carrington was being called as a prosecution witness in the slayings of two men at a Towson apartment complex in April. At the time, Brown represented one of the two men charged in the killings.

The Baltimore County Police Department did not confirm Brown's allegations.

Davis is being held at the Maryland Correctional Training Center, county police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.