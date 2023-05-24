Man arrested for allegedly killing former Morgan State basketball player in 2018

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a woman as she was leaving a bar on Sept. 6, 2018, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police said on Wednesday that detectives had charged Kenneth Davis with the murder of Tracey Elizabeth Carrington, a former Morgan State University basketball player.

Carrington was shot multiple times while getting into her vehicle on Overlea Avenue after she left a bar in the 6900 block of Belair Road.

Carrington, who was 25 years old at the time that she was fatally shot, had reportedly witnessed a double homicide, according to local attorney Warren Brown.

Brown told The Baltimore Sun that Carrington was being called as a prosecution witness in the slayings of two men at a Towson apartment complex in April. At the time, Brown represented one of the two men charged in the killings.

The Baltimore County Police Department did not confirm Brown's allegations.

Davis is being held at the Maryland Correctional Training Center, county police said.