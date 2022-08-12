Man found dead in grass in North Baltimore was shot, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man whose body was found Thursday morning in North Baltimore was shot, police said Friday.

Officers responded at 7:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road in Mid Govans for an unresponsive man. There, they found the body of a 26-year-old man identified as Darius Jones in the grass.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. It is unclear how long his body was there.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined he died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.