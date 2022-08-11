Watch CBS News
Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.

Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM

