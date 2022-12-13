Man found guilty of killing Naval Academy mother visiting Annapolis for son's induction ceremony

BALTIMORE - An Annapolis jury found Angelo Harrod guilty of murdering Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings.

Cummings, a mother from Texas, was struck and killed by a stray bullet on June 29, 2021 in Annapolis. She was in town for her son's Naval Academy induction ceremony.

After deliberating for approximately 3.5 hours, the jury found Harrod guilty on all counts.

Harrod faced more than 10 charges, including first and second-degree murder.

"I would like to thank the team that was assembled that did their due diligence to find closure in this chapter of this process," said Leonard Cummings Jr., Michelle Cummings' husband. "When they came together and put the evidence together, and we watched it unfold in the courtroom, it was amazing that justice can be served for a senseless act on June 29 when you are just enjoying yourself and celebrating your kid."

Her son Trey Cummings is a sophomore on Navy's football team.

BREAKING NEWS -



Defense attorney Howard Cardin just said there’s a verdict in the case of the Naval Academy mom who was struck and killed by a stray bullet.



“They have a verdict.” That’s what Cardin said as he came out of a conference room where he’d been waiting. @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 13, 2022

During the two-week trial, prosecutors Jason Steinhardt and Carolynn Grammas presented hours of testimony and called dozens of witnesses to help bolster their claim that Harrod killed Cummings while aiming for one of two other victims.

One of those people was a young lady who testified in court during the first week. She said she traveled to an Annapolis community on Pleasant Street on the night of the shooting to drop her boyfriend off.

That's when she said she heard someone say her name and was given a countdown to leave the area.

The witness said before she could leave she heard about seven shots.

Prosecutors showed picture evidence of a Chevy Trailblazer that had been shot multiple times, and they argued that a bullet traveled from that shooting scene, through trees and struck Cummings who was on a patio at an Annapolis hotel with her husband and friends.

"Just keep us in your prayers as we move forward because it is a process we have to go through, and this is one step of that process," Leonard Cummings said.

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said the case is still open, and investigators are working to determine if there are others involved in the murder.

"There are people who have knowledge out there," Leitess said. "There are people who have evidence. As a mother myself, seeing this gun violence and not having people in the community rise up to stop it is very upsetting. There are people in the community who know more and we encourage them to come forward."

