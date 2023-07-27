Man found guilty of murder in disappearance of pregnant Baltimore woman Akia Eggleston

BALTIMORE -- A man was convicted Thursday in the death of Akia Eggleston, a Baltimore woman who was pregnant when she disappeared six years ago.

Michael Robertson, Eggleston's former boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, was found guilty of two counts of murder.

The 42-year-old faces a maximum penalty of two life sentences in prison.

Akia Eggleston went missing in May of 2017 right before her baby shower. The 22-year-old was eight months pregnant at the time.

She was last seen withdrawing money from a BB&T Bank in downtown Baltimore to put a down payment on a new home she planned to share with Robertson.

Her body and unborn child were never found.

Authorities arrested Robertson and charged him with murder in the 2017 disappearance last year. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Eggleston and her unborn child.

Robertson moved to Michigan in 2017, where he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in February 2022, officials said.

Prosecutors said investigators used interviews, financial records, telephone records and social media messages to construct a timeline of the case.

Eggleston, 22, was excited to move in with the father of her child, Robertson, who was in a relationship with another 22-year-old woman. That woman had recently given birth to the couple's second child, prosecutors said last year.

According to a statement of probable cause, Eggleston and Robertson first met in the 1990s when his grandmother babysat her as a child. They reconnected in 2016 and began dating.