Man found guilty of killing volunteer firefighter Jon Hickey

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A jury has found Daniel Greene guilty on all counts for killing volunteer firefighter Jon Hickey, according to a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Hickey was found murdered in his Upper Fells Point apartment.

Baltimore police say a welfare check led them to the 1800 block of East Pratt Street, which is where they found Hickey with a gunshot wound to his head inside his locked apartment.

Nothing inside the apartment had been taken.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on September 11, according to a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Greene was arrested in December 2017.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on June 23, 2023 / 5:32 PM

First published on June 23, 2023 / 5:32 PM

