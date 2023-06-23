Man found guilty of killing volunteer firefighter Jon Hickey

BALTIMORE -- A jury has found Daniel Greene guilty on all counts for killing volunteer firefighter Jon Hickey, according to a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Hickey was found murdered in his Upper Fells Point apartment.

Baltimore police say a welfare check led them to the 1800 block of East Pratt Street, which is where they found Hickey with a gunshot wound to his head inside his locked apartment.

Nothing inside the apartment had been taken.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on September 11, according to a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Greene was arrested in December 2017.