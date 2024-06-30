Man, dog killed by possible electrocution in Severn yard, police say

BALTIMORE - A man and his dog died Sunday afternoon from a possible electrocution in Severn, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue after trees and limbs were knocked down and an electrocution was reported.

Police said a man walked outside and there were wires down.

Anne Arundel County had a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon with heavy rain and strong wind gusts up to 70 mph, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

The incident is being investigated.