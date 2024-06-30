Maryland weather: First Alert Day continues for Sunday

BALTIMORE-- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Sunday due to another round of potential storms.

Very foggy and muggy this AM with temperatures in the middle 70s. Heavy clouds will continue overhead throughout the majority of your morning hours. The first half of Sunday actually look pretty calm, but moving into the afternoon hours, we will see more storms fire up.

Potentially dangerous storms will push through Maryland, yet again, bringing high winds and heavy rain back into the region.

Highs will be in the lower 90s today and very sticky.

A lot of the activity expected will be in the I-95 corridor. The majority of the state is in a slight risk category for storms this afternoon, meaning storms that do pop up are expected to grow in strength due to a ripe environment.

Our primary concerns are winds and heavy rain but tornadoes cannot be ruled out at this time.

A cold front will be making its way through bringing a possibly rough afternoon for Sunday, but a beautiful stretch following into next week.

Lows tonight dip back into the 60s and near our normal.

Next week will be cooler and drier as we see the aftermath of the frontal system and high pressure moving through.