Man, 30, dies after shooting in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting on North Monroe Street Saturday, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of North Monroe Street around 3:28 a.m. on December 1 to investigate a shot-spotter alert.

A short time later, police said they received a call for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. When police arrived at the hospital they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. The man was pronounced dead a short time later by hospital staff. 

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was shot in the 2220 block of North Monroe street and driven to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. 

According to BPD, there have been 185 homicides to date in 2024. With the year coming to an end, the figure marks a significant drop from 2023, where there were a total of 243 homicides. 

Christian Olaniran

