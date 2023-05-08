Man dies after double shooting in Upton, police say
BALTIMORE — A 51-year-old man who was injured in a double shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood has died due to his injuries, Baltimore Police said Monday.
On May 4, officers found two gunshot victims when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of W. Lafayette Avenue, police said.
Medics took the 51-year-old man, and women to local hospitals where they were both listed in critical condition. The man died due to his injuries on May 6.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.