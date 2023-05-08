Man dies after double shooting in Upton, police say

BALTIMORE — A 51-year-old man who was injured in a double shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood has died due to his injuries, Baltimore Police said Monday.

On May 4, officers found two gunshot victims when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of W. Lafayette Avenue, police said.

Medics took the 51-year-old man, and women to local hospitals where they were both listed in critical condition. The man died due to his injuries on May 6.