Crime

Two people in critical condition following double shooting in Upton, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are assisting with an investigation into a double shooting that happened in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers found the gunshot victims when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of W. Lafayette Avenue, police said.

Medics have taken a male and female to local hospitals where they are both listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 7:26 PM

