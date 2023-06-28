26-year-old man dead after shooting in Essex

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a shooting in Essex Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m on June 27, detectives responded to S. Marlyn Avenue and Eastern Avenue, where they found 26-year-old Adrian Hutton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but was reported dead Wednesday by Baltimore County Police.

The incident is still under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the case to call 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers.