Essex Road closed after shooting, one victim hospitalized

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Essex road was closed Tuesday afternoon due to an incident that left a man hospitalized in Essex, Baltimore County Police said. 

Around 11:30 p.m., detectives responded to S. Marlyn Avenue and Eastern Avenue for a reported injured person, police said. 

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.  He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

Baltimore County officials said detectives are still investigating what led to the incident.

Marlyn is currently closed between Eastern Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Motorists are being asked to please find an alternate route.

This story is still developing and will be updated.   

First published on June 27, 2023 / 1:11 PM

