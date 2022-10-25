Man convicted of 2019 Howard County homicide, faces possible life sentence

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County Circuit Court jury has convicted Franck Ngande of killing a 21-year-old man in Columbia in 2019, according to authorities.

The jury decided that Ngande, 25, was guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime in the shooting of Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia, county officials said on Monday.

The shooting happened near the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway on July 20, 2019, according to authorities.

On that night, Dorsey and a friend had a dispute with Ngande. They went to Ngande's neighborhood and got into a fight with him, county officials said.

After the fight ended, Ngande went into his home, retrieved a rifle, and fired off several rounds at Dorsey and his friend as they ran away, according to authorities.

Dorse was struck in his back as he ran toward Little Patuxent Parkway, county officials said.

Dorsey was taken to Shock Trauma and eventually died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Howard County officers arrested Ngande in the area of Little Patuxent Parkway two days later, county officials said.

Ngande's sentencing is set for Dec. 22, 2022, pending a presentence investigation report. He could be sentenced to life in prison, according to authorities.