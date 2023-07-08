Person found dead outside of Pikesville High School sparks homicide investigation

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Pikesville, according to authorities.

Officers found the 45-year-old woman, who was later identified as Lakisha Wheeler, in the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Wheeler was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the spot where she was found.

WJZ staff noticed that the crime scene was centered around a vehicle in the parking lot of Pikesville High School.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can submit their tips through the Baltimore County Police Department's iWATCH program or they can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.