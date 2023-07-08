Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found dead outside of Pikesville High School sparks homicide investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Person found dead outside of Pikesville High School
Person found dead outside of Pikesville High School 00:20

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Pikesville, according to authorities.

screenshot-2023-07-07-231008.png

Officers found the 45-year-old woman, who was later identified as Lakisha Wheeler, in the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Wheeler was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the spot where she was found.

WJZ staff noticed that the crime scene was centered around a vehicle in the parking lot of Pikesville High School.

 Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can submit their tips through the Baltimore County Police Department's iWATCH program or they can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 9:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.