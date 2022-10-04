Man charged with rape at motel in Aberdeen
BALTIMORE - A man has been charged with a rape at a motel in Aberdeen on Sept. 12.
Police arrested 42-year-old Earl Samuel Jones III, from Whiteford. He is facing charges of first- and second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.
Jones is in custody at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.
Officers responded around 11 p.m. on Sept. 12 to a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Road for reports of a rape.
The alleged victim gave police details of the incident.
Officers then secured the crime scene and took the victim to the hospital.
