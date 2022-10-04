Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with rape at motel in Aberdeen

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man has been charged with a rape at a motel in Aberdeen on Sept. 12.

Police arrested 42-year-old Earl Samuel Jones III, from Whiteford. He is facing charges of first- and second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.

Jones is in custody at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. on Sept. 12 to a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Road for reports of a rape.

The alleged victim gave police details of the incident.

Officers then secured the crime scene and took the victim to the hospital.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 2:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.