Man charged in Brooklyn Day mass shooting stabbed multiple times in Baltimore jail

BALTIMORE -- A man who's charged in the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 28 others at the Brooklyn Homes housing project in Baltimore was stabbed in jail, his attorney said on Monday, while arguing for a judge to release him on home detention.

Assistant Public Defender Amanda Savage, Tristan Jackson's attorney, said her client was attacked while sleeping on June 6 at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center and stabbed multiple times with a homemade weapon — including in his right eye. He underwent emergency surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, she said, and the prognosis about his vision is unknown.

