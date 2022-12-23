Man believed to be homeless dies after catching on fire, police say

BALTIMORE - A man, believed to be homeless, died early Thursday after he was found on fire in downtown Baltimore.

Police said just before 3 a.m., witnesses told officers they woke up to the sound of a person in distress.

Officers said witnesses tried to put the fire out using blankets until firefighters arrived. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's very disturbing to the homeless community and it's very disturbing to myself," said Minister Christina Flowers, a long-time advocate for the homeless population. "It affects us as advocates when something like this happens and it affects us as a city because we're talking about human lives here, and basically, we have to be more motivated and eager to get these individuals off the streets."

The death comes just hours after Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott held a vigil to remember the homeless people who died this year, and promised to prioritize making resources available for those who need them.

"Homelessness does not define them, and we will not let it define them," Mayor Scott said.

Police said the victim's body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where they will officially determine the cause of his death.